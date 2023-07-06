GoI must also intervene to control tomato price

CHENNAI: State cooperative minister KR Periyakaruppan said that the union government must also intervene and do its bit to control the price of Tomato.



Talking to media persons at the state secretariat, Periyakaruppan said that the price of Tomato was high not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country. "State governments are taking initiatives (to control Tomato price) wherever needed. The Union government must also intervene. It would not be appropriate for only states to bear the burden. Some powers are with the union government. They must also intervene, " the minister added.



Asked if hoarding was also contributing to the spike in Tomato price, the minister said, "The traders were cooperating and Tomato was being sold at Farm Fresh outlets and fair price shops only with trader's cooperation. There is no hoarding. So, no action is needed, " Periyakaruppan said, adding that instructions have also been given to explore the possibility of extending the sale of Tomatoes in places other than the already announced outlets after assessing the requirement.

