Summer season: Vegetable prices surge due to soaring temperature

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices, mainly beans, broad beans and watery vegetables have surged by 15 to 20 percent at Koyambedu wholesale market due to shortage in supply from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Traders predict that the rates are expected to further increase or remain stable at least for a month as the crops have been damaged due to dry weather prevailing for the last few months.

"Almost all the vegetable rates have seen a hike compared to last month, the market received 500 truck loads of perishable commodities whereas it has reduced to 460 vehicles. The prior reason for low supply is dry weather which led to damaged crops in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. In Karnataka, almost after 30 years the state did not receive rain till May, usually they'll get rain in January or February but for the last four months there is no rain, " said P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association.

Due to soaring heat the crops are damaged and the surge in price might continue for another month.

If there is an intense spell in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka at least for a week the situation might ease out temporarily.

Until the summer heat subsides, the rate is likely to remain high as a cold climate is required for better cultivation.

At present, beans is sold for Rs 150 per kg, peas ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg, broad beans Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg, potato Rs 30 - 35 per kg, onions Rs 25-30 per kg, tomatoes Rs 20-25 per kg and even seasonal vegetables such as cucumber, chow chow, radish are sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.

If dry weather prevails in the state, the prices of tomatoes are expected to shoot up to Rs 50 per kg.

"Due to a spike in the vegetable price, the sale has also impacted for the last few days. Initially, we were throwing the left over vegetables, but now only a limited amount of commodities has been purchased due to dull sale," lamented R Girish, a retail vendor at New Washermenpet.