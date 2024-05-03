Summer season: 250 tons of mangoes arrives at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Even as the state wide production of Mango has reduced in the state, Mangoes from neighbouring Andhra, Karnataka and TN have started arriving in the Koyambedu market, with Mango dominating the summer season.

A lot of roadside vendors have started migrating towards the sale of mangoes, but the rates are high this season.

In Koyambedu market, Mango inflow has slightly surged and about 250 tons of mangoes reach the market through about 70 vehicles in the last few days. While there is a dip in arrival of mangoes from TN, mangoes from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka pile up in Chennai.

Before 10 days only 150 tons of mangoes were sold but now the supply has increased to nearly double the amount. But the traders in the market opine that the sale has been affected due to the scorching heat and the retailers and customers are hesitant to come out for purchasing.

The selling price of mangoes in the Koyambedu market are as Banaganapalli between the rate of Rs 50-80, Malgova at the rate of Rs 120, Imam Pasand between Rs 130 to Rs 170, Jawari mango between Rs 60 and Rs 70, Senthura mango is sold for Rs 80 and Alphonsa mango for Rs 170. The rate would decrease in the following days if the arrival of stock increases, said the sellers in the Koyambedu market.

"There is a good inflow of mangoes into the market but due to the heat people are hesitant to come which affects the sales. Also due to the holidays many have left to their natives which also affected the sales. The demand among the customers is comparatively high for Imam Pasand", said S Dhanasekar, a wholesaler in the Koyambedu market.