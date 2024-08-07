Stanley Hospital establishes Palliative care unit as envisaged by National Health Mission

CHENNAI: The Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital has established an exclusive pain and palliative care unit as envisaged by the National Health Mission.

Since then, comprehensive services have been provided to patients with life threatening illnesses. Palliative care deals with the improvement of quality of life of terminally ill patients and their families.

The Department of Medical Oncology conducted the CME programme on 'Innovative approaches to personalised pain and palliative care'.

More than physical symptoms, palliative care is a psychological burden of anxiety, depression and grief which needs to be addressed.

The hospital has an interdisciplinary team of doctors, nurses, social workers, counsellors and physiotherapists to manage and provide a holistic care approach for the patients and their caregivers.

Dr Naveen Ravel, HOD of Medical oncology spoke on the general myths associated with palliative care and emphasized that palliative care is not equivalent to end of life care and can be initiated at any stage of treatment.

"It is also not for cancer patients alone, but for any patient faced with a life-threatening illness like Cardiac and Neurological cases, " added Dr Naveen.

The Internationally Renowned, Dr Ebtesam Ahmed, Clinical Professor at St Johns University, New York was the guest speaker who spoke about the importance of the palliative care.

SA. Ramesh, secretary and correspondent, C.L.Baid Metha College of Pharmacy, Chennai was the guest of honour released a booklet dealing with all aspects of pain and palliative care for the general public.