Shankar Jiwal is TN DGP; Sandeep Rai Rathore is Chennai CoP

CHENNAI: Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Thursday was appointed as the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police/ Head of Police Force, replacing, C Sylendra Babu who is retiring on Friday.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, DGP (training), Police training college will take over from Shankar Jiwal as the new Commissioner of Police, Chennai.

A 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Shankar Jiwal was appointed as the City police commissioner after the ruling DMK came to power, and will now be extending his reins on the state police force for a guaranteed two years.



Sandeep Rai Rathore was the first Commissioner of Avadi City Police after it was trifurcated from Greater Chennai Police and will be taking charge of Chennai Police, where he had earlier served in the capacity of Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP).