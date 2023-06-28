DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore to be Chennai CoP

CHENNAI: DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore is set to take charge as the next Chennai City Police Commissioner in the place of DGP Shankar Jiwal, who is tipped to be the next head of the police force following the superannuation of C Sylendra Babu on Friday.

Belonging to the 1992 batch of IPS officers, Rathore was the first Avadi City Police Commissioner before he was promoted and posted as DGP- Training last month.