Route 'thala' revelry: Cases registered against Chennai college students who 'hijacked' MTC bus

CHENNAI: Two police stations in the city have registered cases against Pachaiyappa's College students who hijacked an MTC bus and caused chaos in the city on July 5.

A group of students from Pachaiyappa's College had climbed atop a bus plying between Broadway and Poonamallee (route 53) to prove who was the route 'thala' (route leader). They also broke a few windows of the bus.

In videos of the incident that has gone viral, the students can also be seen obstructing traffic on the busy Poonamallee High Road, which caused a huge jam and inconvenienced commuters.

Some of them were also seen bursting crackers in the middle of the road while a few others were seen climbing the college gate and trying to get inside the campus.

Following this, the police have registered cases in two stations --- Arumbakkam and TP Chathiram, under various sections, including rioting, unlawful assembly, and damaging public property.

The police are investigating the incident and have identified some of the students involved through video footage.

The students' unruly behavior has been widely condemned by the public, with many calling for strict action.

The college administration has also taken notice of the incident and has promised to take disciplinary action against the students involved.