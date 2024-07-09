Begin typing your search...

Route thala revelry: Video of students' ruckus atop MTC bus goes viral

Some of the students were seen bursting crackers in the middle of the road while a few others were seen climbing on the college gate and trying to get inside.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2024 5:03 PM GMT
Route thala revelry: Video of students ruckus atop MTC bus goes viral
X

Students of a City college creating a ruckus by climbing atop a MTC bus

CHENNAI: A video clip of students of a City college creating a ruckus by climbing atop a MTC bus as part of their 'route thala' revelry went viral on social media.

Police said that the incident happened on July 5 (Friday) and they have taken appropriate action.

Students climbed on the roof of the MTC bus route number 53 plying between Broadway and Poonamallee.

Some of them created a ruckus on the road affecting traffic.

Police said that the incident happened in Arumbakkam and T P Chatram police limits. Many of them dispersed on seeing the police and some of them were rounded up by the cops and let off with a warning then.

Some of the students were seen bursting crackers in the middle of the road while a few others were seen climbing on the college gate and trying to get inside.

After the video clip went viral, police are considering taking action against the students.

City collegeMTC busroute thalaviral videostudentsruckustraffic disruptionpolice action
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick