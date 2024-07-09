Route thala revelry: Video of students' ruckus atop MTC bus goes viral

CHENNAI: A video clip of students of a City college creating a ruckus by climbing atop a MTC bus as part of their 'route thala' revelry went viral on social media.



Police said that the incident happened on July 5 (Friday) and they have taken appropriate action.

Students climbed on the roof of the MTC bus route number 53 plying between Broadway and Poonamallee.

Some of them created a ruckus on the road affecting traffic.

Police said that the incident happened in Arumbakkam and T P Chatram police limits. Many of them dispersed on seeing the police and some of them were rounded up by the cops and let off with a warning then.

Some of the students were seen bursting crackers in the middle of the road while a few others were seen climbing on the college gate and trying to get inside.

After the video clip went viral, police are considering taking action against the students.