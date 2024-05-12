Rottweiler attack: 850 pet licenses issued after Chennai Corporation makes it mandatory

CHENNAI: After the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) made pet licenses mandatory, the number of registrations has increased from 120 to 850, in the last few days during the current financial year 2024-25. As many as 2,142 applications are in process to obtain a pet license in the city.

In this regard, pet owners are urged to obtain an anti-rabies vaccination certificate. If their pets haven't received a vaccine for any reason, they can reach out to the zonal veterinary officers.

Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation, observed that before the incident of two Rottweilers mauling a child recently, only 120 pet licenses had been issued, however, after the circular making pet license mandatory came out, thousands of applications have been received through the online portal. "So far, 850 pet licenses have been issued from May 6. The scrutinizing process of 2,142 applications is in the process," he said.

People can apply through this link 'http://117.232.67.158:8061/login' to register for a pet licence in the city.

A door to door inspection process by conservancy workers will begin next week to ensure pet owners get a license at the earliest.

The Chennai corporation expects over 20,000 licenses to be issued in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a few pet owners mentioned that their pet license applications got rejected as their dogs were not given anti-rabies vaccination, due to health complications. The veterinary officer clarified that only temporary instructions would be given to the pet owner for not providing rabies vaccinations. However, once their dog had recovered, they would be given the vaccination.

"If the pet dogs have not been given anti-rabies vaccine for over a year, the owners can reach out to the concerned zonal veterinary officers regarding the same. The license will be issued only if they submit a vaccination certificate, " added Kamal.