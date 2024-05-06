GCC commissioner issues guidelines for pet dog movement in parks

CHENNAI: Following an incident of two pet dogs mauled a 5-year-old child at a corporation park in Thousand lights on Sunday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner has issued guidelines regarding pet dogs activities in the parks maintained by the civic body.

1) Securities of the park will be tightened.

2) Each pet owner will be restricted to take only one dog inside a park.

3) The one pet which is allowed inside the park should be leased and muzzled.

4) They will be advised to vaccinate the dogs and obtaining the GCC pet licence should be made mandatory.

6) Stray or unleashed dogs entry will be prevented.

7) Dogs access to the play area in the park will be restricted.

"We appeal to the stakeholders especially pet owners and activists and all concerned including civic agencies to go beyond stated legal positions and appreciate the problem caused by unrestrained animals be it pet or companion dogs or even cattle being reared depending on the streets without the owners taking the responsibilities as expected of them on prevention of cruelty to animals," stated GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.