Police enquiry on at venue of AR Rahman concert

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj on Monday afternoon visited the venue of AR Rahman's music concert which turned into a chaotic event on Sunday evening on ECR.

The event - Marakkuma Nenjam - turned out to be unforgettable for the mess it created on ECR and at the venue - Adityaram Palace City - as well, as a large number of ticket holders were left in the lurch without seats.





"I walked nearly 4 km after parking my car on a street off ECR and I could not sit and watch the programme as the entire area was encroached by others. There was so much crowd and organisers seem to have issued tickets mindlessly without planning to manage the crowd. I had to leave the venue within an hour with my wife and kid as the crowd started behaving ugly," said Saravanan, a resident of Kottivakkam.



Because of traffic chaos CM's convoy, returning from Mahabalipuram, was also stuck on ECR for a certain time. The convoy later moved to the other lane meant for vehicles moving from Chennai to Mahabalipuram.

Also Read: AR Rahman takes responsibility for concert chaos