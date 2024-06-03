Pharma company selling breast milk raided by food safety officials in Chennai

CHENNAI: After the raid at a breast milk shop in Madhavaram last week, the food safety department raided another pharmaceutical company that was selling breast milk in Aminjikarai on Monday.

As many as 350 bottles were found and seized by the food safety officials.

The company was procuring breast milk from Karnataka and selling it in bottles and packets to hospitals in the city.

The description on the breast milk packets said that it contained supplements.

The necessary Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) authorisation is also being checked by the food safety officers.

"The expiry date says that the breast milk is good for use up to one year so we need to understand if the preservatives have been used. We have sent the samples for testing to understand the composition and usage of the breast milk being sold in such a form. We need to wait for the lab results, " said Dr P Satheesh Kumar, designated food safety officer.

Based on preliminary investigation, it was found that the breast milk products are being procured from Karnataka.

It is being procured through Anganwadi workers who are sourcing it from lactating mothers in different areas.

We are unsure if this is actually breast milk so we need to wait for the lab results.

We have obtained the list of hospitals from this company and investigation will be conducted in this case, " added Dr Satheesh Kumar.

As per the recent circular from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the processing or sale of human milk is banned in the country under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Dr Satheesh said that breast milk is precious and the commercialisation is illegal.

The breast milk being sold without standardisation and regulations is not allowed.

"All the government hospitals have breast milk banks for the need of the patients. It was found that 300ml was being sold for Rs 1500. Women can donate breast milk to government hospitals, maternity and child hospitals as per the guidelines. Lactating mothers should not donate to unauthorised people, " he added.