Protein-supplement store sells breast milk illegally in Tiruvallur district, food safety dept shuts it down

CHENNAI: After the recent circular from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a shop that was selling breast milk illegally was shut down in Madhavaram village in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

As per media reports, 50 bottles filled with breast milk were seized by the officials and sent to the laboratory for testing purposes. The shop was reportedly selling breast milk illegally while it was licensed only to sell protein supplements. The shopkeeper, Muthaiah, from Madhavaram, was selling 50 ml of breast milk for Rs 500, reports said.

A Food Safety Department official told DT Next that a prohibition order is being sought in this case and action will be taken for the illegal sale and commercialisation of breast milk.

He said that the department had received complaints of illegal breast milk sales around 10 days back, following which an inspection was done a week later. However, they could not find any evidence of a sale then. "But when we conducted a surprise inspection on Thursday, we found bottles of breast milk being stored and sold in the store in Madhavaram. The bottles had names of donors on them as well. The unit was shut down on Friday," the official said.

He further added that the samples were taken for testing and based on the final reports, actions would be taken. In case of any violations of regulations, action will be taken against the operator, too, he said.

(With online desk inputs)

The food safety department in Tamil Nadu is keeping a check on all such units and would undertake inspections in case of complaints, the official added.

The FSSAI's circular dated May 24 had stated that the processing or sale of human milk is banned in the country under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. This came after reports of some companies selling break milk through online orders.

The advisory reads thus: "FSSAI has not permitted the processing and/or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made there under. Therefore, it is advised that all such activities related to the commercialization of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped."

The FSSAI also directed state and central licencing authorities to ensure that no licence or registration should be granted to food business operators, who are involved in the process of sale of breast milk.