Food safety department to intensify monitoring of breast milk sale across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Department of Food Safety has decided to intensify monitoring of the illegal sale of breast milk across the state.

A shop found selling breast milk in Tiruvallur's Madhavaram was sealed yesterday. It was licensed to only sell protein supplements. As per media reports, 50 bottles filled with breast milk were seized by the officials and sent to the laboratory for testing purposes.

Following this, 18 committees have been formed to monitor the sale of breast milk across Chennai.

It has also been ordered to cancel the licenses of such operators who are engaged in sales of breast milk.

The department announced that the public can report complaints regarding the sale of breast milk to the Food Control Department at 94440 42322.