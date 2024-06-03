Out to relieve himself, man electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire near Velachery

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man, a plumber was electrocuted after he came in contact with a livewire when he went to attend nature's call outside his home near Velachery on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Raghu of Jalladianpet.

Police said that he left his home when it was raining.

A live wire from an electric pole snapped and fell on Raghu and he was killed instantly.

Pallikaranai police were informed about the incident after which Raghu's body was moved to a government hospital for postmortem.

In another incident near Poonamalle, a cow and a dog were killed after a high-voltage cable snapped and fell on them.