Newlywed Chennai man electrocuted while setting up serial lights at home for wife’s birthday

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old newlywed man who was setting up LED serial lights in his home in West Mambalam for his wife’s birthday got electrocuted on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Augustine Paul, a businessman. Police said that the deceased owned a packers and movers firm in T Nagar.

The couple got married about eight months ago and lived on Brindavan Street in West Mambalam.

To celebrate his wife Keerthi's birthday, Augustine Paul was putting up LED serial lights inside his house when he got electrocuted and fell to the ground.

Upon spotting him lying unconscious, his wife alerted family members who rushed Augustine to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Ashok Nagar Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.