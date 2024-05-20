Man dies after assault at Chennai restaurant, brother booked on murder charges

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man who was assaulted by his younger brother over a property dispute in Old Washermenpet four days ago succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. The Korukkupet police who had arrested the younger brother on attempt to murder charges slapped murder charges against him on Monday.

The deceased was identified as K Mohammed Moideen of Ernavur, working as a server at a restaurant in Old Washermanpet, while his brother, Raja Mohammed, works there as a security guard. On May 16 night, when Moideen was in the restaurant,

Raja had an argument with him over their ancestral property in Madurai. He attacked Moideen and pushed him down. Moideen was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. On Sunday night, he succumbed to his injuries, after which Korukkupet police registered a case of murder against Raja. The accused is already under judicial custody.