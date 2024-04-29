Madras Advocate Association urged Chennai traffic police to withdraw press note restricting lawyers

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Advocates Association urged the Chennai traffic police to withdraw the press note with a reference that advocate stickers should not be used on private vehicles.

The statement released on Monday by the advocates association stated that the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry issues the stickers to the enrolled advocates after the verification of RC book and enrollment certificates, for seamless entry and parking at the Court campuses and not to seek immunity from traffic rules.

A clear distinction should be made between the authorized stickers issued by the Bar Council and the stickers available in local shops, said the statement.

Further, the statement mentioned the impugned press note and stated that it is irrelevant and contextually inapplicable.

Section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act mentioned in the press note pertains to the unauthorized moving of stationary vehicles or tampering with any part of the mechanism, which does not clearly attract the pasting of official stickers in vehicles, said the statement.

On April, 27 the Chennai traffic police released a press note to restrict the unauthorized stickers on private vehicles, with a warning that cases will be booked if any private vehicle is found with unauthorized stickers.

The press note also referred to the pasting of advocate stickers on private vehicles.