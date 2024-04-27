Stickers such as Press, Police, Advocate on vehicles are violations of Motor Vehicles act, police warn

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over vehicle users using stickers such as 'Press', 'Police' and other government departments and professions leading to wide-ranging negative impacts on the concerned departments, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has warned of initiating action against vehicle users who use such stickers from May 2.

Mostly, the name of the departments/institutions such as Press, secretariat, TNEB (electricity board), GCC (Greater Chennai Corporation), Defence including Police department can be seen in private vehicles either in number plates or on other parts of the vehicle, police said.

"Revealing such government affiliation in private vehicles could compromise operating efficiency and safety. Also, it may lead to misuse of department's reputation and also deviate officers and police personnel during their field duty, " an official release stated.

In addition to this, there are also many private vehicles found to have symbols or logos/emblems depicting a political party or professions such as doctors or advocates, the release added.

Chennai Police warns road users against these practices and provides time till May 1 to rectify the same.

"From May 2, strict action will be taken against the violators by booking cases u/s 198 of Motor Vehicle Act 1988 (Unauthorized interference with motor vehicle) and CMV Rule 50 u/s 177 of MV act (defective number plate), " the release added.