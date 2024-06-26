I’m open to challenges thrown at me: Raheema Rahman

CHENNAI: Coming from a family of musicians, Raheema Rahman carved a unique path for herself. Known for her mesmerising voice in the Ahimsa music video, she is now set to tantalize our taste buds as well. Recently returning to Chennai after completing her catering course at the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) in Dubai, Raheema exudes positivity and confidence as she enters the studio for our interaction.

"I've always been passionate about ingredients since childhood and fascinated by how food connects with our body. During the initial lockdown, I began experimenting with baking, focusing more on pastry. Over time, I discovered my potential, aspiring not only to be a chef but also a restaurateur," explains Raheema, who sought to carve out her path separate from her family's legacy.

When asked about her family’s reaction to her passion for entering the culinary world, Raheema laughs and says, "They were shocked. I was never the one to step into the kitchen back then. But my family supported my decision wholeheartedly and provided honest feedback to help me develop my skills.”

AR Rahman’s family relocated to Dubai due to his work for the expo. While searching for institutions to enhance her baking skills, Raheema discovered ICCA. “One important lesson I learned there is discipline. Dubai offers significant diversity in food, people, social networks, and more,” shares the pastry chef.

Discussing the increasing presence of home bakers and pastry outlets in Chennai, and the challenge of distinguishing herself, Raheema reflects, “Every chef has their unique techniques and skills. Instead of seeing this as a negative, we can embrace it as an opportunity to innovate with new techniques and create distinctive recipes.” Raheema views food as medicine. “What we eat affects our body, both mentally and physically. Food holds the power to heal, which inspired me to explore food science further,” she explains to DT Next.

Raheema shared insights into her family's favourite dishes that she prepared from scratch. “My dad loves tiramisu since he's a coffee person. My mom, Saira Banu, enjoys trying anything without chocolate. However, both are willing to taste whatever I create. During the lockdown, my brother Ameen would request milkshakes, chocolate mousse, chocolate pudding, and pizza. Khatija prefers marble and pound cake. It was exciting to feed them and eagerly await their reactions. My brother is my biggest critic,” she reveals with a smile.

The 25-year-old looks forward to delving deeper into the business side of the food industry. “I plan to study hospitality business and eventually open my place,” she hopes. Her time in Dubai wasn’t without its challenges. Raheema is allergic to berries, a significant ingredient in the pastry industry, but she managed to work with them. When asked about the vegan trend that is gaining momentum in Chennai, she replies, “This presents a challenge for pastry chefs. However, it's also interesting because it pushes us to find alternative ingredients to replace common ones like eggs.”

Raheema’s grandmothers, both paternal and maternal, have been significant inspirations since her childhood, as she was exposed to both north and south Indian cuisines. While she appreciates European cuisine, her ultimate comfort food is rasam rice. Raheema loves experimenting with Arabian delights and making macaroons. “Perfecting focaccia dough was a challenging task, and I found kneading quite difficult,” she admits. According to Raheema, techniques like stewing, braising, and steaming are not as common in India.

As compared to previous years, many international cuisines are now available in Chennai. “I am glad that people are aware of the variety of cuisines available and the exposure we have now. Chennai is a growing city in terms of food and I am happy to see everything being introduced here. I am looking forward to more such innovations in the future,” Raheema concludes.