IIT-M convocation ceremony: Learn lessons from failures, Nobel Laureate Brian K Kobilka tells graduates

CHENNAI: Graduates should not be afraid of failures and must find ways to learn lessons from their own failures, said Brian K Kobilka, a Nobel Laureate.

Delivering his special address at the IIT-M's 61st convocation here, Brian K Kobilka said, "My father was a bakery owner and my mother was a housewife. I come from a very ordinary family. I do not consider myself to be exceptional in any way. My career today is an example of how an average individual can achieve a measure of success by a combination of factors including hard work, persistence, an element of luck and a great deal of help from family, friends and colleagues."

Congratulating the graduates, the Nobel Laureate (Chemistry-2012), said, "I was not afraid to fail. I found ways to learn from my failures. A major goal when I began my independent career in 1990 was to obtain structures of the structures of G-protein-coupled receptors in active/inactive states. It took 21 years to achieve this goal and ultimately led to my being awarded the Nobel Prize. Graduates should not be afraid of failures and must find ways to learn lessons from their own failures."

On his part, Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT-M said, "Viksit Bharat will be possible only if the governments, businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals like you - make significant and audacious moves and take big bets."

Presenting the Director's report, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "This year IIT-M has exceeded its target of one patent a day by filing 419 patents during the year, of which 85 are international filings, and were granted 445 Indian and 15 international patents."

He further informed that the Sports Quota in admission to IIT-M has been implemented from 2024-25 academic year and the Institute is planning to introduce a Cultural Quota soon.

A total of 2,636 students graduated during the 61st Convocation of IIT-M.

As many as 3,016 Degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion.

A total of 444 PhDs were awarded, which included PhDs, Joint Degree Ph.Ds with foreign institutions and Dual Degree PhDs.

Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S Somnath also received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering during the convocation.