IIT-M convocation ceremony: 2,636 students graduate; Nobel laureate Brian K Kobilka chief guest

CHENNAI: A total number of 2,636 students graduated during the 61st Convocation of IIT Madras, which was held in the campus on Friday.

As many as 3,016 degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to the students at the event.

A total of 444 PhDs were awarded, which included PhDs, Joint Degree Ph.Ds with foreign institutions and Dual Degree PhDs.

During this Convocation, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, awarded degrees to 2,636 graduates including 764 B.Tech (of whom 27 with Honours), 277 Dual Degree B.Tech and M.Tech, 481 M.Tech, 151 M.Sc, 42 M.A, 50 Executive MBA, 84 MBA, 236 M.S, and 107 Web-enabled M.Tech for executives.

The above PhD numbers also include 07 joint degrees with universities in foreign countries including Australia, Singapore, France and Germany.

IIT Madras observed the top three establishments of Wadhwani School of Data Science & AI and School of Interdisciplinary Studies besides the launch of Agnibaan rocket.

The Department of Data Science and AI housed in the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, which was generously funded by IIT Madras Distinguished alumnus Mr. Sunil Wadhwani.

The International Interdisciplinary Master’s degree programs (I2MP) with innovative curriculam to equip students with cutting-edge expertise and skills that transcend traditional engineering domains was launched in 2022.

The first batch ofI2MP is graduating at this Convocation.

The Chief Guest was Dr. Brian K. Kobilka, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2012. Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, presided over the Convocation in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, faculty, staff and students.

Congratulating the graduating students and prize winners, Dr. Brian Kobilka, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in the year 2012, said, “I do not consider myself to be exceptional in any way. My career today is an example of how an average individual can achieve a measure of success by a combination of factors including hard work, persistence, an element of luck and a great deal of help from family, friends and colleagues. When I look back at my career, I am amazed by how often I was in the right place at the right time, with the right people.”

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras, said, “India has already become a magnet for investments across various industries, ushering in an era of unprecedented opportunities. This is leading to a remarkable transformation and is steering us towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ - a developed India by 2047. This vision, championed by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, reflects a collective national ambition. The Indian economy is advancing rapidly. A decade ago, India ranked as the 10th largest economy globally, today it is 5th, and will soon become 3rd. India aspires to become a $30 -$35 trillion economy by 2047, on its way to Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Meanwhile,Prof. V. Kamakoti added, “In 2023-24, the Institute received sanction for 331 Ministry-sponsored projects for a total value of INR 568.21 crores. Our strong industry collaboration is evident from the 883 consultancy and industry-sponsored research projects received this financial year amounting to INR 584.87 crores. The above is inclusive of around 130 international projects funded by foreign entities.”

The event also observed the Department Degree Distribution Programmes (D3P) that were held in the various academic departments, where graduating students were conferred their degrees in person.

The Top Medal Winners on the day were Aditya C, Department of Computer Science and Engineering for the highest CGPA amongst B.Tech and Degree was awarded President of India prize and Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya Memorial Prize.

Sri V Srinivasan Memorial prize was awarded to K V Vikram, Dept of Computer Science and Engineering for the highest CGPA in Dual degree

Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Prize was conferred to Joel S,Dept of Mechanical Engineering for the best all round proficiency in curricular & extra- curricular activities in B.Tech

Governor’s Prize was felicitated to Dhananjay Balakrishnan for the best all round proficiency in curricular & extra- curricular activities in Dual Degree.