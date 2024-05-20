Begin typing your search...

Gold price rises by Rs 400/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,900 in Chennai

Now, 1 gram of gold is being sold at Rs 6,900

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 May 2024 5:36 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-20 05:46:12.0  )
Gold price rises by Rs 400/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,900 in Chennai
X

Gold jewellery being displayed in a showroom in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased on Monday. While per sovereign gold was sold at Rs 54,160 on Saturday in Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold today has increased by Rs 400 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 55,200.

Gold prices in the state have been fluctuating for the past few days. Accordingly on Saturday, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,770 while today it has increased by Rs 50. Now, 1 gram of gold is being sold at Rs 6,900.

Also Read:Gold price rises by Rs 640/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,850 in Chennai

Meanwhile, silver prices rose by Rs 4.50 to trade at Rs 101.00 per gram.

Gold price increaseChennai gold market22-carat gold priceGold price fluctuationGold rate in ChennaiSovereign gold priceSilver price riseState gold pricesGram gold priceChennai precious metals market
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X