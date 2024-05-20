Gold price rises by Rs 400/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,900 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased on Monday. While per sovereign gold was sold at Rs 54,160 on Saturday in Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold today has increased by Rs 400 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 55,200.



Gold prices in the state have been fluctuating for the past few days. Accordingly on Saturday, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,770 while today it has increased by Rs 50. Now, 1 gram of gold is being sold at Rs 6,900.

Meanwhile, silver prices rose by Rs 4.50 to trade at Rs 101.00 per gram.

