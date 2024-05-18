Gold price rises after small dip, now at Rs 640/sovereign

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai which had dipped by Rs 200 per sovereign yesterday, has increased on Saturday. While per sovereign gold was sold at Rs 54,160 yesterday in Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold today has increased by Rs 640 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs 54,800.

Gold prices in the state have been fluctuating for the past few days. Accordingly, yesterday, 1 gram of gold was sold at Rs 6,770 while today it has increased by Rs 80. Now, 1 gram of gold is being sold at Rs 6,850.

Meanwhile, silver prices rose by Rs 4 to trade at Rs 96.50 per gram.