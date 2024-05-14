Garlic price soars to Rs 300 at wholesale markets, costs Rs 400 at retail in Chennai

CHENNAI: Garlic price soared to Rs 300 per kg at the wholesale market in the city due to supply shortage, which is causing concern for traders and customers.

For the second time this year, the price of garlic surged abnormally in Chennai. There have been dwindling supplies from Maharashtra, Mathya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which led to a drastic surge in the rate.

Traders anticipate that the supply might be further reduced, and rates are expected to surge like last time.

In 2022, garlic was sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg to various parts of the country.

The farmers were forced to dump tonnes of garlic due to adequate stock.

As a result they sowed limited crops before the onset of the northeast monsoon 2023.

Since the demand of garlic surged in the country, it recorded a steep rise from December 2023.

So, the price of garlic skyrocketed to Rs 400 to Rs 500 per kg at retail markets in the city.

After stable supply from the three states, the price gradually reduced and remained stable for two months.

"At present though there is excess production the farmers are not ready to supply at a lowest price that is Rs 200 per kg. It has affected the arrival to the city, it has led to an abnormal surge in the price. Now, the garlic rate has surged to Rs 250 to 300 per kg at the market whereas in retail shops it has increased by Rs 100 per kg, " said P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association. It is noted that only twice a year garlic has been cultivated unlike other commodities.

However, the wholesale shops in George Town sells first quality of garlic for Rs 350 per kg, and at retail markets it has been sold for Rs 400 to Rs 450 per kg. M Prakasam, a trader at George Town stated that there won't be stable supply of garlic unless the farmers in these three states sell for Rs 300 per kg. "We are expecting arrival from Himachal from first week of June, so the prices are likely to decrease only then, " added Prakasam.

Due to drastic surge in the garlic price, it has impacted the business among the retail traders in the city. Customers prefer second quality of garlic that is sold for Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg. Also, the quantity has reduced drastically in the recent days.