Garlic, tomato prices rise; check out vegetable prices on May 14 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of garlic, tomato, green chilli and lemon witnessed a spike at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex on Tuesday.



According to traders at the market, garlic price has shot up to Rs 350 per kilogram on Tuesday from Rs 300 per kilogram just a day ago. Similarly, tomato price has increased to Rs 35/kg from Rs 22/kg in a day, while green chilli is being sold for Rs 100, up from Rs 70 on Monday.

However, the prices of other essentials like onion, potato continue to remain the same today.

