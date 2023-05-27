Eight-year-old boy playing on road in Ambattur electrocuted

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy was electrocuted in Ambattur when he allegedly came in contact with a live wire while playing with his friends on the road on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as G Dhashvanth Deva, 8, who was a Class 3 student in a private school in Ambattur.

His father Ganesh is working as a typist in the sub-registrar office and resides with his family in Kalyanapuram in Ambattur. Police said Dhashvanth and his friends from the neighbourhood were playing on the streets on Thursday night.

There was drizzling and heavy wind in some parts of Ambattur and Avadi on Thursday.

Dhashvanth had stepped onto a puddle of water and got thrown away. On information, the Ambattur police reached the spot and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.