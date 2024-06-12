Duo who hurled petrol bomb outside woman’s house in T P Chathram arrested

CHENNAI: Two youths who hurled a petrol bomb outside a woman's house in T P Chathram to scare her into not filing police complaints against them were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the accused fell while escaping from the police and suffered a fracture.

The complainant, S Amala had got the duo arrested last year after they allegedly created a ruckus in the neighborhood in an inebriated state.

A Santhosh Kumar (22) and P Manoj Kumar (19) on their release from prison allegedly intercepted a relative of the woman last month and attacked him with a knife, for which they were arrested again.

On coming out on bail in this case, on Sunday, Santhosh, Manoj and their accomplice, Kamal went to Amala's house and verbally abused her. Police who reached the scene detained Kamal while Santhosh and Manoj fled the scene.

Later in the night, the duo returned and summoned Amala to come out of the house and issued death threats and then hurled a petrol bomb at the house.

The woman did not suffer any injuries as the bottle hit the compound wall.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.