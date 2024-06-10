Duo hurl petrol bomb outside woman's house in T P Chathram

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for two youths who hurled a petrol bomb outside the house of a woman in T P Chathram on Sunday night.

Police said that the woman, Amudha had informed the police about miscreants creating a ruckus in the neighbourhood in an inebriated state last year after which two persons, Santhosh Kumar (24) and Manoj Kumar (23) were arrested.

After his release from prison, the two of them allegedly intercepted a relative of the woman last month and attacked him with a knife, for which they were arrested again.

On coming out on bail in this case, on Sunday, Santhosh, Manoj and their accomplice, Kamal went to Amudha's house and verbally abused her. Police who reached the scene detained Kamal while Santhosh and Manoj fled the scene.

Later in the night, the duo allegedly returned and summoned Amudha to come out of the house and then hurled a petrol bomb at the house.

The woman did not suffer any injuries as the bottle hit the compound wall.

T P Chatram Police have registered a case and have launched a search for the duo.