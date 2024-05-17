Cooling effect: As rain falls, heat dips in Chennai Meenambakkam by 10.3 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: The much-welcome rain showers in the city on Thursday contributed to a noticeable reduction in heat and a surprisingly cool climate, data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai (RMC) showed.

The Meenambakkam weather station in the city recorded a drop of 10.3 degree Celsius with maximum temperature going as low as 28.1 degree Celsius (normal temperature at 38.4).

The Nungambakkam weather station on the other hand marked a 8.1 degree Celsius dip from its maximum temperature of 29.3 degree Celsius. Normal temperature was 37.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, heat in Tiruthani, a suburb of Chennai, subsided by 9.5 degree Celsius below normal.

Temperatures in other places close to the coast, too, had a significant decline today --- Puducherry, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal plunged 7.5, 7.0, and 6.9 degree Celsius below their normal temperatures, respectively.

Even scorching Erode where maximum temperatures was 35.8 degree Celsius today saw a dip of 2.1 degree Celsius below normal.