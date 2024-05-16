Red alert for three districts, orange for five as heavy rains lash parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, issued red alert for three districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

According to the warning, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

Meanwhile, orange alert has been issued for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga and Tiruvarur districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

Yellow warning for heavy rain is issued for Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts.