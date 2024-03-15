Children Against Tobacco conducts training for youngsters on March 16

CHENNAI: Children Against Tobacco (CAT), the organisation working for a tobacco free society is conducting a free training programme for children on March 16. Participants between 8 and 18 years can register for the leadership training programme.

“The certification programme is dedicated to fostering a sense of responsibility in today’s youth and aims to equip participants with the skills to emerge as leaders in tobacco control, “stated the CAT note.

The topics covered in the training include; what is a tobacco, effects of tobacco and building resistance against it. A similar event was conducted in October last year to create awareness. Besides this, the participants will also be trained how to become young leaders in tobacco control, along with introducing a tobacco monitoring app.