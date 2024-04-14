Child kidnapped from Central station rescued within hours; Auto driver's tip-off helped Police

CHENNAI: A one-and-half-year-old child kidnapped from a West Bengal couple at Chennai Central Railway station on early Sunday morning by two men was rescued within hours in Ennore after an auto driver alerted local police about suspicious passengers in his vehicle.

The two men were arrested by Ennore Police.

Police sources said that the child belonged to the couple- Sujith Mondal and Sanjana Mondal of West Bengal.

The couple were working in the city and had come to the Central railway station to board a train to their hometown.

They were sleeping near the ticket counter along with the child. When the woman woke up, she found the child missing after which the couple started looking for the child frantically before approaching the railway police.

Police perused the CCTV footage and found two men abducting the child and boarding the local train from Moore Market complex.

Railway police counterparts and other police units were alerted about the kidnap.

Police sources said that the two men had got off at Ennore railway station and boarded an auto rickshaw along with the child.

"We had earlier met auto rickshaw drivers in our jurisdiction and have advised them to alert us in case of any suspicious persons boarding their vehicle. This came in handy for us in this case as the auto driver promptly alerted us about the two men with a child, " said a senior officer with Avadi City Police.

Ennore Police team led by Inspector M C Ramesh secured the two men Karthik and Selvam and recovered the child and handed the child over to the Railway police personnel.

Karthik and Selvam are from Tiruvottiyur and are construction labourers.

"They do not have any previous cases. They had planned to sell the child, " a police official said.