Chennai woman driving while looking at Google Maps runs over 7 people

CHENNAI: A woman who was reportedly driving her car while simultaneously checking Google Maps on her phone ran over seven people sleeping outside a house early morning on Sunday. The seven persons are reportedly seriously injured.

The woman driver, identified as Vaishali from Maharashtra, was driving her car through 10th Street in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, around 4 in the morning. She ran over seven people, who were sleeping outside a resident's house. They were relatives of the resident, named Saritha, and were visiting the area for an event. They decided to sleep in a space in front of the house as there wasn't sufficient space for them to stay inside the house.

However, as she was unaware that the street was a dead end, Vaishali had to stop the car and got caught by the public. She was consequently handed over to the police.

While the accused claimed that she was driving the car by looking at Google Maps, the public alleged that she was under the influence of alcohol.

The police have registered a case against Vaishali and are investigating the incident.