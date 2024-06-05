Chennai police arrest 83 drug peddlers in 15 days; seize cocaine, meth, painkillers, ganja and cash

CHENNAI: As part of a special drive against drugs, Chennai police arrested 83 persons and registered 48 cases, all in the last 15 days. The cops seized 96.21 kg of ganja, 12 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of methamphetamine and 5,103 pain relief tablets during the drive.

Special teams headed by Inspectors of police had kept a close watch on the sale of narcotic substances between 21 May to 4 June.



The police teams also seized Rs.5,48,800 in cash along with 10 mobile phones and 5 motorcycles.

Further, the Inspectors collected the details of the assets and bank accounts of 2,578 accused involved in 1,239 cases registered in connection with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since 2021. So far, 1,239 bank accounts have been frozen.



Five bank accounts of accused persons were frozen in the last 15 days alone, police said.



Additionally, between January 1 to June 4, a total of 153 NDPS Act accused were detained under the Goondas Act by the orders of Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police.



