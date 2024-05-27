Chennai crosses 40° Celsius for the first time after rain break; records highest in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The respite from summer heat due to the strong summer showers is officially over for Chennai, with the maximum temperature in the city crossing 40° Celsius on Monday for the first time this summer.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations recorded 40.6° Celsius during the day. It was 2.6° Celsius above normal in the case of Nungambakkam, while the maximum temperature was 1.7° Celsius more than normal at Meenambakkam.

It was closely followed by Vellore, which recorded 39.9° Celsius, Thanjavur (39° Celsius), and Cuddalore, Madurai airport, and Puducherry (38.4° Celsius).

Erode and Karur Paramathi, the two weather stations that recorded the highest maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu during the earlier heatwave that scorched the State before the rains set in, recorded lower temperatures of 38.2° Celsius and 36.5° Celsius, respectively.