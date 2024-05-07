After Rottweilers attack 5-yr-old, GCC plans door-to-door inspection to boost pet licences in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the incident of two pet dogs mauled a 5-year-old child at a corporation park in Thousand lights on Sunday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned door-to-door inspection to boost pet licences in the city.

So far, over 1,500 pet licences issued to the owners and after two Rottweilers bit a child as many as 100 registrations done through an online portal in a single day, said a corporation official.

As per the rules, pet owners are advised to register for licence for their dogs and cats.

The animals should not cause a nuisance for the neighbours, and the owners should ensure the animals get vaccinated against anti-rabies.

"Earlier, those who visited pet clinics in Kannamapet, Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. After launching online registration in June 2023, pet owners can apply through http://117.232.67.158:8061/login," said Dr J Kamal Hussain, Veterinary officer with GCC.

We have instructed conservancy workers, and those who go for door-to-door fogging to eradicate mosquitos in the city to monitor if there are pet animals at the house and whether they have got pet licence from Chennai corporation.

As many as 20,000 pet licences are expected to be issued by the local body in the coming days.

What are the documents required to apply for pet licence?

Visit GCC official website - Pet licences login portal (http://117.232.67.158:8061/login)

1) Pet dogs details

2) Owners details and identity proof

3) Dog's anti-rabies vaccination certificate (within a year)

4) Veterinary doctor's registration certificate