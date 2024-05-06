Chennai: 5-year-old child grievously injured after being mauled by two rottweiler dogs at Thousand Lights

CHENNAI: A five year old child suffered grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital after she was mauled by two Rottweiler dogs at a corporation park in Thousand Lights area of the city on Sunday night.

Police arrested Pugazhendi, the owner of the pet dogs and are investigating him.

The injured child was identified as Sudaksha, the daughter of the security guard at the corporation park.

The child was playing in the park when the two pet dogs which were said to be not on leash attacked the child and severely injured her.

Police sources said that the girl’s mother who tried to save the child from the attack was also bitten by the dogs.

The child was rescued and moved to a hospital where she is being treated.

Police are investigating.