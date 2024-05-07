Rottweiler attack: These are the 'dangerous' dog breeds that India sought to ban

CHENNAI: The latest attack on a 5-year-old girl comes less than two months after the Central government recommended the ban on various dog breeds, including Rottweiler, Pitbull, American Bulldog and others, considering to be dangerous.

The Animal Husbandry Ministry asked states and Union territories to ensure that no licences or permissions are issued for the sale, breeding and keeping of pit bulls and other breeds which are 'dangerous for human life'.

The Centre's recommendation came as a response to the alarming increase in severe and fatal attacks by dogs of these dangerous breeds.

According to sources, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying sent a letter to all states, wherein local bodies were urged to refrain from giving licenses or permits for the sale or breeding of these banned dogs.

For people who already own these breed of dogs, they were urged to get their pets sterilised to prevent them from breeding.

Here is a list of dog breeds that have been banned in India

Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boesboel, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash, Moscow Guard, Cane Corso and Bandog.

The decision to ban these 23 dangerous dog breeds in India is a step towards responsible pet ownership in the country.

However, Karnataka High Court quashed the Centre's directive that banned the import, breeding and sale of certain breeds of dogs deemed dangerous by an expert committee set up by the Animal Husbandry Ministry.

The High Court said that pet owners and relevant organisations should have been consulted before a circular was issued banning dangerous dog breeds.

It should be kept in mind that pet owners are responsible if their pets injure anyone, and they are the ones who have to pay for the expenses, the court added.