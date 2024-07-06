BSP leader's murder: TVK leader Vijay urges DMK govt to ensure people's safety

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK leader Vijay expressed deep condolences over the death of Bahujan Samaj Party's Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong, who was murdered by a gang in Chennai on Friday.

In his X post, he penned, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong's assassination is shocking and painful. My deepest condolences to Armstrong's bereaved family and friends.

"The Tamil Nadu government should take necessary precautionary measures to prevent such heinous crimes from happening again. I urge you to maintain law and order without compromise and ensure everyone's safety."

Earlier, the Chennai city police arrested eight people, including slain rowdy Arcot V Suresh's younger brother in connection with the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong on Friday evening in Perambur.

While police sources maintain it to be a revenge killing, the exact reason for the brutal murder is yet to be ascertained.