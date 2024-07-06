Eight including slain rowdy Arcot Suresh’s brother arrested for BSP chief Armstrong’s murder

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested eight people, including slain rowdy Arcot V Suresh's younger brother in connection with the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong on Friday evening in Perambur.

While police sources maintain it to be a revenge killing, the exact reason for the brutal murder is yet to be ascertained.

The arrested people are identified as Arcot Suresh's brother Ponnai V Baalu (39), D Ramu (38), K Thiruvengatam (33), S Thirumalai (45), D Selvaraj (48), G Arul (33), K Manivannan (25), and J Santosh (22).

All the accused are said to be relatives and accomplices of Suresh, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in Santhome last year.

On August 18, 2023, around 6 pm, Suresh was walking along the Loop Road with his friend Madhavan when a gang rounded them up and attacked them with weapons.

Earlier this year, Madhavan, who was the witness to Suresh’s murder, was hacked to death by another gang. Police had then said that Madhavan’s murder is unrelated to Suresh’s killing.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai

Suresh was an A+ Category rowdy and was the main accused in the murder case of notorious rowdy Chennakesavalu alias Chenna's at the entrance of Poonamallee court in 2010. He also allegedly murdered Chenna’s accomplice Radhakrishnan at Narasimha Nagar in Pulianthope.