Armstrong’s killing a political murder, says Tamil Nadu BSP; seeks CBI probe

CHENNAI: Terming the killing of Tamil Nadu president of Bahujan Samaj Party, K Armstrong, as a political murder, the party’s state unit demanded a CBI probe into the murder.

While city police have arrested eight people, including a notorious history sheeter, Ponnai V Balu, brother of Arcot Suresh, in connection with Armstrong’s murder, the party said in a statement that the suspects in police custody have no connection with the murder and the real culprits need to be arrested.

The party further termed the brutal murder a failure of police intelligence.

The office-bearers of the state BSP further demanded that the government should arrange for their leader’s body to be laid to rest with State honours.

Also Read: Eight including slain rowdy Arcot Suresh’s brother arrested for BSP chief Armstrong’s murder



