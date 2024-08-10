AIADMK files petition seeking ban on Chennai’s Formula 4 night-street race

CHENNAI: The opposition party AIADMK, who had already raised objections regarding the scheduled Formula 4 race in Chennai last year, has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court to ban the race.

In the petition submitted by the party, it is stated that conducting a race on such an important stretch would cause inconvenience to the public, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

They also requested the Supreme Court to list it as a special case and seek a ban on Formula 4 race which is scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 1.

The F4 race was supposed to take place last year but it had to be postponed in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. It also faced various legal obstacles after petitions were moved in the Madras High Court raising various issues, including government funding the event and the inconveniences that it might pose to the public.

However, earlier this year the Madras High Court gave its approval for conducting the race in the city imposing certain conditions to ensure public safety.

On July 29, an announcement event was conducted by the RPPL and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) revealing that the Indian Racing Festival which included Indian Racing League (IRL) and Formula 4 will be conducted on the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit at the Island Grounds.

With just 20 days left for the event, AIADMK has filed a petition to the Supreme Court.