F4 night street race to see light of the day in Chennai on August 31

CHENNAI: The ambitious Formula 4 race on Chennai Street Circuit, which faced several roadblocks last year that forced the organisers to defer the plan and shift the event to the racing circuit in Irungattukottai, is all set to finally take off on August 31 and September 1.

Work on hosting South Asia’s first on-street night race on the Chennai Street Circuit, a 3.7-km stretch around the Island Grounds in the heart of the city, has already begun, said sources.

"The roads that were laid last year might need a little patch work, but that shouldn't be a problem. Most of the work was done last year; we'll be picking up from where we left off," a source privy to the plans told DT Next. The upcoming race is expected to host round two of the Indian Racing League as well.

The race was supposed to take place last year but it had to be deferred in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. The event also faced legal obstacles after petitions were moved in the Madras High Court raising various issues, including government funding the event and the inconveniences that it might pose to the public. Eventually, the season concluded at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Irungattukottai.

Earlier this year, the Madras High Court had waved the green flag for the conduct of the race in the city, but imposed some conditions such as paying attention to ensuring the highest degree of public safety and to minimise public inconvenience.

"After the High Court's verdict, we were looking for the right time. We decided to conduct it by August end because there won't be any rain disturbance," the person added.

Construction of the grandstand, pit garages, paddocks, etc. are expected to start in the coming days.