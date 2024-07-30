Chennai's much-anticipated F4 night street-race schedule out

CHENNAI: As reported by DT Next earlier this month, The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to make history with its inaugural night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1, 2024.

This groundbreaking event marks the first night race on a street circuit in India.









Over three thrilling days, eight teams will light up the track with their high-speed machines in what promises to be the festival’s most exhilarating and ambitious season yet.

Termed as the Detroit of Southern Asia, Chennai is the country’s motorsports hub. While the metropolis boasts other race tracks and has held multiple race events in the past, the upcoming night race will add additional glory to its rich motorsports heritage and excitement to its burgeoning reputation as the center of all the high-octane action.

A 3.5-kilometre stretch, the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit was made by RPPL in collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

The competing speedsters zoom through the heart of India’s motorsports capital at breath-taking speed, within view of the iconic Marina Beach.

The track commences at the Island Grounds and weaves past several key landmarks before rounding back to the starting point. Nineteen turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations punctuate long stretches of the tarmac, keeping both drivers and fans on their toes.

The six-franchise team league is approved by FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India), making it the most trusted and authentic race destination in the country.

Meanwhile, the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship is an open-wheel, single-seater racing event that has begun attracting young, talented, and aspiring drivers from across the country, as well as around the world.