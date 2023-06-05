After Odisha tragedy, Rly Board issues ‘SOP’ for signal maintenance

CHENNAI: Railway Board (RB) has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure to all railway zones to optimise safety, mainly in accessing Signal and Telecommunication facilities on its 68,000 km and odd rail network.

Tej Prakash Agarwal, Executive Director (Safety) of Railway Board on Monday instructed all zonal general managers to launch a week-long safety drive with special emphasis on three aspects, including checking "Double Locking Arrangements" and regulating entry of relay rooms.



The circular, copy of which is available with DT Next, said that all 'Goomaties" (a shelter where signalling equipment are kept), housing signal equipment within station limits should be checked and ensured for being provided with Double Lock Arrangements.



The board has instructed that all relay rooms in the station should be checked and ensured for proper working of "Double Locking Arrangement" and Data Logging plus generation of SMS alert must be maintained for opening/closing of doors of the relay rooms. The checklist also includes a system of disconnection and reconnection for S and T equipment that is being followed strictly as per laid down norms and guidelines.



The zonal general managers have been asked to ensure that the three items should be checked 100 per cent in all locations and the items should be 'super-checked' by officers at least in 10 per cent of the locations.



All GMs have been asked to initiate follow up action on all deficiencies and irregularities identified during the drive and sent a report to the board by June 14.

