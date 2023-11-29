22-yr-old youth electrocuted, two others injured in Rathinamangalam

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was electrocuted and two others were injured when they were placing the advertisement boards in front of a private college in Rathinamangalam on Monday.

Alagesan (50), his son Karthick (23) and their cousin Prathap (22) were replacing the lights and the advertising boards at the entrance of a private medical college in Rathinamangalam on Monday.

While fixing the adverstisement boards, the workers dragged a giant steel ladder which touched the overhead electric cable, the police said. Eventually, all three suffered electric shock and fell unconscious.

Soon a staff from the private college rushed them to the hospital in the college premises and Prathap was declared dead. The police said, Karthick, who was in critical condition, was referred to the Kilpauk government hospital. Further inquiry is on.