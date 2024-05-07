Why sustainable fashion is more than just a trend

CHENNAI: The fashion industry is often scrutinised, especially, when celebrities make sustainable sartorial choices. Recently, actor Samantha caught everyone's attention by repurposing her wedding gown for an awards event that facilitated icons who stand for sustainability in fashion and other fields. She shared photos of the ‘repurposed’ outfit and wrote a note emphasising the significance of sustainability in fashion, highlighting the need for conscious clothing choices.

Sam's wedding gown was redesigned by Kresha Bajaj, the same designer who crafted her original wedding dress. Sam's post read: "We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home. The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial. While that might sound insignificant… entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable. And every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge all of you who have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts.”

Thasneem Masood, a spokeswoman for Fashion Revolution India and advocate for sustainability, explained to DT Next that Samantha's choice to repurpose her wedding gown sends a strong message about the increasing movement towards sustainable fashion. It prompts us to reconsider our approach to clothing. "By opting to reuse such a personally significant garment, Samantha not only sets a powerful example but also initiates an important dialogue about the lifespan of our clothing. This action underscores the necessity of moving away from the prevalent throwaway culture in today's fashion industry," Thasneem stated.

She further emphasises that by making repurposing clothes a standard rather than an exception, we encourage ourselves to appreciate the value of each garment. This also helps us to think innovatively about how clothing can be used in various ways, and to acknowledge the environmental advantages of prolonging the lifespan of our clothes. "It's about making conscientious decisions, prioritising sustainability and respecting the resources invested in creating each item. We have to focus on longevity and urge both consumers and designers to prioritise recycling and repurposing to minimise environmental impact,” she shared.

Dr Kaustav Sengupta, associate professor at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), highlighted that the fashion industry is increasingly focused on recycling. "Many responsible brands are promoting upcycling. The market for preloved clothes is also expanding. In 2022, the preloved clothing market was valued at 91.12 billion, projected to reach $284.87 billion by 2030. The online resale market is expected to grow by 21 per cent annually over the next five years,” noted Kaustav.