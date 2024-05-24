'Water Packet' from Dhanush's Raayan out now

CHENNAI: Raayan marks Dhanush's second directorial and 50th film as an actor. The first single, Adangaadha Asuran, released a few days ago. The second Single featuring Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali was released on Friday. Titled Water Packet, the song is a romantic gana.



Oscar Award-winning music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music. The actor and composer are joining hands for the fourth time, following Atrangi Re, Maryan, and Raanjhanaa. Raayan is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner Sun Pictures.

Dhanush took to X and wrote, "Raayan second single water packet .. A love gaanaa from @arrahman sir. Thank you @Music_Santhosh for lending your voice for this song. @ShwetaMohan lyricist gaanaa kadhar (sic)." Santhosh Narayanan and Shweta Mohan lent their voice.

Apart from Dhanush, Sundeep and Aparna, Raayan features SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan in prominent roles. OM Prakash is the cinematographer and Prasana is taking care of the cuts.



Raayan is set to hit the screens worldwide on June 13 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Dhanush has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera as an actor and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam as a director in his pipeline.