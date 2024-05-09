Raayan's first single, 'Adangaatha Asuran' out now

CHENNAI: The makers of Dhanush-starrer Raayan unveiled the first single on Thursday. Titled 'Adangaatha Asuran', the song has the setting of a temple festival, highlighting the similarity in character of Raavanan, the mythical demon and Dhanush, the protagonist.



AR Rahman has composed the music, bringing back the hit duo of Maryan and Raanjhanaa. Dhanush and Rahman have lent their voices to the Tamil version. The actor has also penned the lyrics for the same. Prabhu Deva has choreographed the song.

Helmed by Dhanush, marking his second directorial, after Pa Paandi.

The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, under the banner Sun Pictures. The film also features Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Aparna Balamurali, and Dushara Vijayan among others.



The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and editing is done by Prassana GK.

The makers recently announced that Raayan is set to have a worldwide release in June. The film will hit the screens in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.